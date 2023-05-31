Skip to main content
Watch Video: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jean Smart & Bob Balaban Among 18 SAG-AFTRA Members Urging “Yes Vote” On Strike Authorization

Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Rob Kim/Getty Images

A group of SAG-AFTRA members, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jean Smart and Bob Balaban, has released a video urging their fellow performers to approve the strike authorization that’s currently out for a vote of the guild’s eligible members.

The vote comes in advance of the guild’s upcoming negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which are set to start on June 7. A strike, if it comes to that, could not start before June 30, when the guild’s current contract expires.

The Directors Guild, meanwhile, is currently in negotiations with the AMPTP. Their contract also expires on June 30, and the Writers Guild has been on strike for 29 days.

“I’m asking you to join me in voting ‘yes’ on the strike authorization,” Louis-Dreyfus says on the video.

A “yes” vote, Smart says, “Just means that we give the national board the power to strike if the AMPTP does not give our members the essential contract improvements they need.”

See the video here:

Major issues referenced in the video include increased compensation, residuals, self-taping and curbs on the use of artificial intelligence to replace actors. The deadline to vote is June 5 at 5 p.m. PT.

The other 16 actors who appear in the video are:  

  • Paul W. Downs
  • Abbi Jacobson
  • Sophia Bush
  • Jean Smart
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus
  • John DiMaggio
  • Aaron Jennings
  • Coral Peña
  • Bob Balaban
  • Daveed Diggs
  • Rafael Casal
  • Matt Bush
  • Jodi Balfour
  • Lukas Gage
  • Tom Pelphrey
  • Sam Richardson
  • Kumail Nanjiani
  • D’Arcy Carden

1 Comment

