‘Judy Justice’ Scores Two-Season Renewal; Franchise Expanding At Freevee With Docuseries ‘Justice On Trial’

headshot of Judge Judy Sheindlin
Judge Judy Sheindlin Michael Becker for Amazon Freevee

Amazon’s Freevee has renewed Judy Justice for two additional seasons and will expand the franchise with the docudrama, Justice on Trial.

Justice on Trial is the third series created and executive produced by Judge Judy Sheindlin for the streamer and will be part of the new Justice brand, which also includes Tribunal Justice, premiering June 9.

According to Freevee, Judy Justice has grown to be the service’s No. 1 Original program in hours watched, with customers viewing more than 150 million hours to date. In its debut season, the program won the Daytime Emmy for Best Legal/Courtroom Program. New Season 2 episodes debut every weekday through June 9.

Justice on Trial will explore the American justice system including what children are taught in school, police diligence as opposed to overreach and individual rights versus the greater good featuring testimony and reenactments based on actual court transcripts. The docudrama examines seminal rulings through a combination of sometimes-heated courtroom debate, lively civil discourse, and common-sense legal analysis.

Justice on Trial explores, through reenactment, some of the most famous and infamous cases in this country and their impact on every American,” said Judge Judy Sheindlin. “There has never been a program like it. It is smart and compelling TV.”

She continued, “How shall I describe my feelings about the renewal of Judy Justice on Amazon Freevee? Gratifying, certainly. Grateful, of course. In exploring the continued success of the program, I do believe that people long to see old-fashion justice administered with an even hand. A little humor doesn’t hurt. I intend to deliver both for as long as I’m able.”

Judy Justice is executive produced and directed by Randy Douthit and co-executive produced by Amy Freisleben. Scott Koondel is also an executive producer.

Previously aired episodes from Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream via Freevee.

