Well Go USA Acquires Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Aporia’ Starring Judy Greer, Edi Gathegi & Payman Maadi – First Look

EXCLUSIVE: Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Aporia, a previously unannounced sci-fi thriller from Armian Pictures starring Judy Greer (Halloween Kills), Edi Gathegi (The Harder They Fall), Payman Maadi (A Separation) and Faithe Herman (Shazam!). The film, written and directed by Jared Moshé (The Ballad of Lefty Brown), is slated for release in theaters in August. (Check out the first still from it above.)

Aporia follows Sophie (Greer), who since losing her husband Mal (Gathegi) in a drunk-driving accident, has struggled to manage crippling grief, a full-time job, and the demands of parenting her devastated teenage daughter (Herman). When her husband’s best friend (Maadi), a former physicist, reveals he and Mal had been building a time-bending machine that could restore her former life, Sophie will be faced with an impossible choice — and unforeseeable consequences.

The film is produced by Neda Armian (Rachel Getting Married) and T. Justin Ross (The Old Ways). Exec producers include David Lawson, Peter Van Steemburg, Dennis Walker, Doris Pfardrescher, Christopher Alender, David A. Smith, Tyler Gould, Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor, in association with Soapbox Films and with financing provided by BondIt Media Capital. Sunday Boling and Meg Morman handled casting.

Said Moshé in a statement to Deadline, “I am thrilled that Well Go will be bringing APORIA to the world. From the get-go, they have been an unflinching advocate for my vision to make a genre-bending, time travel film that never goes back in time.”

“APORIA is one of those gems that will have an impact on audiences long after they exit the theater,” added Well Go USA’s President and CEO, Pfardrescher. “With his keen eye for detail and careful attention to each element of APORIA’s creation, Jared Moshé has constructed a film that is not only visually gorgeous but also alternately chilling, heart-warming, and thought-provoking, all while exploring morality, perceptions of control, and the impact of grief.”

Greer starred alongside Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville and Paul Reiser in Steve Levitan’s series Reboot for Hulu and 20th Television and can currently be seen opposite Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux in HBO’s miniseries The White House Plumbers. Other recent credits for the actress include Showtime’s The First Lady and NBC’s The Thing About Pam.

Gathegi is known on the film side for turns in titles like The Harder They Fall, The Twilight Saga and Gone Baby Gone. Notable TV credits include For All Mankind, Briarpatch, StartUp, The Blacklist and The Blacklist: Redemption.

Maadi starred in Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning film A Separation and has also been seen in such big-screen titles as 6 Underground, Pig, 13 Hours and Camp X-Ray, to name a few, as well as such series as Westworld and The Night Of.

Herman is perhaps best known for playing Annie Pearson — the daughter of Sterling K. Brown’s Randall and Susan Kelechi Watson’s Beth — on the Emmy-winning NBC series This Is Us. She’s also been seen on HBO’s Watchmen, and in both recent Shazam! films from Warner Bros.

Moshé is best know for writing, directing and producing the Western The Ballad of Lefty Brown starring Bill Pullman and Peter Fonda, which was released by A24 in 2017. He prior to that wrote and directed the Western Dead Man’s Burden.

Moshé is repped by CAA and XYZ Films; Greer by CAA, Artists First and Felker Toczek Suddleson; Gathegi by APA and Del Shaw Moonves; Maadi by Gersh and Anonymous Content; and Herman by Innovative Artists, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Skrzyniarz & Mallean.

The acquisition deal for Aporia was negotiated between Pfardrescher on behalf of Well Go USA and by XYZ Films’ Van Steemburg on behalf of the filmmakers.