Jude Law’s Take On British Monarchy After Playing Tyrannical Henry VIII In ‘Firebrand’: “I See It Like Theater” – Cannes

So, Jude Law, what do you really think of the British monarchy after playing one of the worst kings in history, the wife-slaying Henry VIII, in Firebrand?

“I see it like theater, though I’m slightly more obsessed by theater,” said Law on Monday at the Cannes Film Festival press conference for the competition title that world premiered Sunday night to an 8-minute-plus standing ovation here.

“I don’t really follow it,” said Law about British monarchy news, “though this chapter in history is very intriguing.”

“I’m not one for gossip. I don’t find any interest in it. I don’t like the teetle-taddle, but it’s remarkable looking at photos and how it relates to today,” says the actor.

“I heard stories you could smell Henry VIII rooms away because his leg was rotting,” recounted Law. “They used rose oil to cover the smell.”

Firebrand stars Oscar winner Vikander as Catherine Parr, the final wife of Henry VIII, a feminist force to be reckoned with who outlived the notorious king; the fate of his wives being either divorced, dead or beheaded. She is named Regent with the king warring abroad, and she’s done everything she can to push for a new future based on her radical Protestant beliefs. Law plays a royal on his way out, having returned from fighting with a dire condition on his right leg. Palace intrigue abounds entailing Henry squaring off with the Seymours brothers, one of them having their eye on Catherine, and the king ultimately fading.

How did Law go so dark? “I started with him as a man…the physical frailities he was carrying and how he dealt with those…he became, not a recognizable, but an empathetic person,” said the actor.

“I started with him as a boy and as a lad,” he continued.

What gobsmacked the pic’s filmmaker Karim Aïnouz, Law, Vikander and producer Gabrielle Tana, was how much the period story resonated and spoke to issues, read MeToo, as well as female-trailblazing today.

“It’s interesting to think of characters from 500 years ago that made sense today,” said Aïnouz

Said Vikander, “What I found pretty incredible is to have this character that I portrayed; she has books (she wrote) you can go and read…not only do I listen to her own voice, knowing it’s a woman from 500 years ago.”

“I don’t think human emotions and behaviors have changed over five hundred years,” said Vikander, “(This is a) woman who is married off, without having any say in it. Five wives that are dead. Putting yourself in that state of mind, really changes things. You realize how fragile each moment is.”

Law and Vikander would joke around a lot on set to get themselves through the more brutal scenes.

The movie from Aïnouz reps his English language debut.

Firebrand received an eight-and-a-half minute standing ovation last night at its premiere in the Grand Theatre Lumiere.