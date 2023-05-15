Joseph Fiennes On The ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Adaptation At Max

Joseph Fiennes is giving his take on the Harry Potter television series adaptation that has been set up at Max.

While being interviewed for his new film The Mother, the actor was asked if he would join the reboot based on the books by J.K. Rowling.

“You know I’m trying to find that piece of makeup and that eye thing again, maybe I need that for an audition. I don’t know,” Fiennes told ComicBook. “I just heard that recently and it’s great. It feels like it was only yesterday. I don’t know why we have to reinvent everything. But, I guess this is what happens.”

Fiennes is connected to the Harry Potter world as his brother Ralph Fiennes played Lord Voldemort in the films. The Handmaid’s Tale actor reflected on the series of books getting adapted for TV and agreed that the long-form storytelling was something positive.

“The structure of television now It’s so brilliant and sophisticated, and the map is just wide open,” he added. “It allows that material to be reexamined and take the viewers in a different direction or open up pockets that they wouldn’t have imagined they would have the time to see in a cinema. So I think, actually, television’s really exciting in that way.”

It was in April 2022 that Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the Harry Potter series was in the works with Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content, Casey Bloys, saying: “We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way. Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”