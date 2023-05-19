‘John Wick’ Franchise Crosses $1B Worldwide Box Office

Fueled by the strong performance of John Wick: Chapter 4, Lionsgate’s John Wick franchise has crossed the $1B mark at the worldwide box office. The Keanu Reeves-led series’ total take to date now stands at $1,011,319,297 global.

Of the quartet, Chapter 4 is the highest-grossing, with $425.3M and counting. Next up is 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum with $326.7M, 2017’s Chapter 2 at $171.54M and the original 2014 crime thriller which did $87.8M worldwide.

There’s more action to come with John Wick: Chapter 4 still to be released in Japan, where it will roll out later this fall. It remains in wide release in other markets around the globe.

The movie, a Thunder Road Films/87eleven Entertainment production, kicked off in late March, scoring a $137.5M global debut in a best-ever for the franchise. Then in mid-April, JW4 became the top-grossing film in the series. In early May, it crossed the $400M mark worldwide.

Commenting on getting to $1B, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake said, “This milestone is a testament to the incredible work of Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves, alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who have made it their mission to outdo themselves with each successive film in this franchise. We could not be more grateful to global moviegoers for bringing us to this incredible achievement.”

Along with Reeves, JW4 stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins and Ian McShane. It’s directed by Chad Stahelski, written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, and based on characters created by Derek Kolstad. Producers are Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski.