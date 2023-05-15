‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Stars Scott Adkins & Marko Zaror Reunite For Action Pic ‘Diablo’ Heading To Cannes Market 

EXCLUSIVE: Actors Scott Adkins and Marko Zaror, best known for their martial arts work in John Wick: Chapter 4, have signed on to star in the action pic Diablo from director Ernesto Díaz Espinoza (The Fist of the Condor, Redeemer).

Film Mode Entertainment and Wonder Street are co-producing with a script from Mat Sansom. Producers are Craig Baumgarten (Universal Soldier franchise) and Clay Epstein (Crypto) alongside Adkins and Zaror. Film Mode is handling all international sales and has partnered with Wonder Street on domestic. Both companies will present the project to buyers at the upcoming Cannes market with a filmmaker presentation on May 15 at 16:00 local time at the Olympia 6.

We understand pic is currently moving into pre-production and will shoot later this year in Chile, the home country of Zaror and Espinoza. Plot follows Kris Chaney (Adkins) who, after being released from prison, embarks on a perilous mission to fulfill an old promise but finds himself in danger when he kidnaps Elisa, the daughter of a powerful gangster. Her father, Vincent, puts out a call to the entire criminal underworld to bring her back alive. El Corvo (Zaror), a psychopathic killer, joins the hunt not for the money but for his own vendetta against Vincent’s family. Kris must evade both Elisa’s powerful father and a ruthless killer bent on revenge to live long enough to tell Elisa the full story that has been hidden from her.

“We are honored that Craig, Scott, and Marco have put their trust in us to help achieve their vision for this truly remarkable project,” said Epstein. “Audiences are going to be blown away by some of the most unbelievable action sequences they will have ever seen. The realistic way Ernest shoots stunts mixed with Scott and Marco’s insane talent is going to thrill the fans beyond their wildest dreams.”

Adkins added: “I’m very excited to be reunited with Marko Zaror and to be working with director Ernesto Espinoza for the first time on a wonderful script by Mat Sansom.”