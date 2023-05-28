John Stamos Reveals Olsen Twins Brought Him A Frozen Pork Chop As A Peace Offering

Bob Saget’s tragic death in January 2022 was a key to healing a rift between John Stamos and the Olsen Twins.

The sequel to ’80s sitcom classic Full House was the Netflix series Fuller House, which ran for five seasons. The series featured all of Full House‘s original main characters except for the Olsens, who split the role in the earlier series.

Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz‘s And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast saw Stamos reveal that he was angry initially at the perceived snub by the twins. He said he heard “rumors” that the twins hated being on the original show and felt it marred their childhood.

“When I did Fuller House, they didn’t want to come back and I was angry for a minute and that got out,” Stamos said.

But the Olsens and Stamos reconnected at Saget’s funeral, where the twins dispelled the rumors.

As proof there were no hard feelings, the twins visited Stamos at his home, and “brought a pork chop and sage,” he said. “I don’t know why, but thank you? It was a frozen pork chop, so that was really nice. So we stayed very close.”