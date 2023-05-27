John Stamos Embraced His Inner Disney After A Dinner Meeting With Ryan Gosling

John Stamos was a big Disney fan. But he felt there was something wrong with that – until he met Ryan Gosling at a dinner party.

Stamos talked about the moment on Keke Palmer’s Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast. The host is herself a big Disney fan, so she felt his vibe.

The actor confessed that his Disney doubts stemmed from career concerns.

“Who’s going to take me seriously with the Mickey Mouse stuff? I’ve got to distance myself from it.”

Enter Ryan Gosling. When they met at a group dinner, Gosling immediately brought up their mutual passion.

“He was like, ‘Oh, you’re a Disney fan, right?'” Stamos remembered. “I say, yeah. He goes, ‘I’m obsessed. I’m a Disney adult, I go there by myself and I wear headphones. I go on rides. I have a mixtape.'”

A light went on for Stamos.

“I go, ‘Yeah, me too. I’m a Disney guy too,'” he said. “So that kind of turned the corner for me.”

Palmer recalled how Disney reminds her of good memories from her childhood.

Stamos agreed, and said going through the gates at Disneyland is like “the great escape.”

“I had a nice, happy childhood, and I’m sure you did too, so I wasn’t running away from anything,” he added. “But I think it really defined who I am as an artist, as a human, I think, because it was just so full of love and optimism, happiness. You go through the turnstile, and I think that’s what Mr. Disney wanted you to feel, but everything else just goes away.”