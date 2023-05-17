John Refoua Dies: ‘Avatar’ Film Editor Was 58

John Djahanshah Refoua, a film editor that worked on Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, has died. He was 58.

Refoua had been diagnosed with a rare bile cancer called cholangiocarcinoma, his wife Serena Refoua confirmed.

“Dear friends, my brilliant, sweet, creative husband John Djahanshah Refoua passed away last night May 14 surrounded by family and friends who loved him,” Serena shared in a Facebook post. “He was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare bile duct cancer, 15 months ago.”

She continued, “Despite the pain and complexities of this aggressive disease, he faced it with courage and grit. He continued to work and edit on James Cameron’s Avatar 3 right up to his final weeks. His life’s trajectory was quite unique and anything he touched, he made better. He loved music, movies, politics, traveling, vintage cars, science fiction, and his 4-year-old granddaughter Avery Sophia. We will miss his generosity and wisdom.”

Refoua’s career as a film editor included movie titles like Transformers: The Last Knight (2017), The Magnificent Seven (2016), Southpaw (2015), The Equalizer (2014), Olympus Has Fallen (2013), 21 & Over (2013), Balls of Fury (2007), L.A. Twister (2004), Ghosts of the Abyss (2003) and Soul Food (2000).

His editing skills were also used in television shows like Touched by an Angel (1994), Law & Order (1999), Ally McBeal (2002), Dark Angel (2000-2002), Reno 911! (2005-2007), CSI: Miami (2002-2011), Sleepy Hollow (2013) and The Whispers (2015).

Refoua’s earliest credit was as an assistant editor on two episodes of Twin Peaks (1990).