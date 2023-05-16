John Cena Calls Getting Cast In ‘Barbie’ Movie As A Merman A “Happy Accident”

John Cena is not only part of the cast of Fast X but he will also be making an appearance in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie as a merman.

The former WWE star made an appearance on the Today show where he talked about how he was cast in the film about the Mattel doll.

“It was a happy accident and I think that Barbie and Fast X share a lot of parallels. The cast list is amazing, the Barbie cast list is amazing, the Fast X cast list is amazing,” he told Hoda Kotb during an interview on the NBC morning show. “So, with a lot of opportunity, it was a chance for maybe to [say], ‘Hey, would you guys be willing to have me if I could do something?'”

Cena told Kotb that he “kind of” pitched himself for the film “in an accidental run-in with Margot Robbie” where he said, “I would do, pretty much, whatever you guys need ’cause I really enjoy the movie and they asked me if I wanted to be a merman.”

The Peacemaker actor said that Fast X was filming across the street from where Barbie was filming. Cena said he had been trying to get in the film and finally made it happen when he pitched himself to Robbie who “makes a lot of the decisions” in casting.

Watch the complete interview in the video posted below.

Cena would later on appear in a second interview on Today’s fourth hour where he said that being part of the Barbie movie was “surreal.”

“Honestly, I think people are going to have a lot of fun watching this,” he added. “I think it’s going to take a lot of people by surprise. [It’s] a very interesting take on everything but I was super lucky and it’s tremendously surreal.”

Cena then joked with the hosts saying that he likes to think that his merman tail “is more than average size.”

Watch Cena’s second interview in the video posted below.