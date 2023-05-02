John C. Reilly To Preside Over Cannes Un Certain Regard Jury

John C. Reilly will preside over the Un Certain Regard Jury at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, running May 16-27.

He will be joined by French director and screenwriter Alice Winocour, German actress Paula Beer, French-Cambodian director and producer Davy Chou and Belgian actress Émilie Dequenne.

“I have had so many life changing moments at the Festival de Cannes, from my miraculous first trip with Paul Thomas Anderson to celebrating my 50th birthday from the Palais stage! So to be chosen as the President of Un Certain Regard Jury is truly such an incredible honor,” said Reilly.

“Many of the films I have been lucky to appear in have been selected by the Festival over these many years and nothing feels as special as being invited to this amazing annual gathering of the very best cinema has to offer the world. I look forward to helping launch another generation of filmmakers on this special occasion as the Festival has done since its inception. I am humbled and thrilled. ¡Viva Cinema!”

Reilly made his Cannes debut in Un Certain Regard in 1995 in Ulu Grosbard’s sibling rivalry drama Georgia and returned to the section the following year in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Hard Eight (aka Sydney).

He has since hit the Cannes red carpet in a raft of films including Palme d’Or contenders We Need To Talk About Kevin, Tale Of Tales, The Lobster and Stars At Noon.

Winocour’s second film Disorder played in Un Certain Regard in 2015 while her last film Paris Memories, debuted in Cannes Directors’ Fortnight last year. A confirmed screenwriter she also took co-credits on Mustang, Cuties and this year’s Cannes Critics’ Title Lost Country.

Multi-lingual actress Beer made her international breakthrough in François Ozon’s 2016 drama Frantz, with more recent credits including Christian Petzold’s Undine and Afire, which won Berlinale’s Silver Bear this year.

Chou made it into Un Certain Regard last year with Return To Seoul and also co-produced the 2021 opening film for the section Onoda: 10,000 Nights In The Jungle by Arthur Harari.

Dequenne got her first big break in Cannes when she won Best Actress in 1999 for her performance in the Dardennes brothers’ Palme d’Or winner Rosetta. Her more recent credits include Our Children, Love Affair(s) and Close.