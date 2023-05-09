Joel McHale To Host ‘House of Villains’ For E! & USA Network Adds Social Experiment From ‘The Traitors’ Producer As Part Of NBCU’s Cable Slate

NBCUniversal is adding to its cable network programming slate.

The company has outlined its programming plans for Bravo, E!, Syfy and USA Network.

This includes a new social experiment from Studio Lambert, the company behind Peacock’s The Traitors, for USA Network and new unscripted competition series House of Villains, hosted by Joel McHale for E!.

USA Network also confirmed that it is adding The Big D, the reality series that was previously set to launch on TBS, as first revealed by Deadline.

House of Villains, which will launch this fall, is a competition elimination series, hosted by McHale, that brings 10 of reality television’s most iconic and infamous villains under one roof where they must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a cash prize and the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain.

The series is produced by Irwin Entertainment with John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Eli Frankel and Matt Odgers serving as executive producers.

The network’s returning slate includes its signature red carpet franchise, Live from E!, hosted by Laverne Cox, entertainment news series E! News, hosted by Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester, and a new season of Botched following Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif.

It also has Trippin’ with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris launching on June 22 as well as romantic comedy movies Arranged Love, Ms. Match and Maybe It’s You airing this summer as well as archive series Black Pop.

USA Network has a new untitled social experiment from Studio Lambert that “reflects modern social dynamics in a 2.0 house reality series”. Stephen Lambert, Jack Burgess, and Tim Harcourt exec produce.

The Big D will launch on June 14 after Temptation Island and the network is also airing Chucky and season two of Barmageddon.

Bravo’s slate of returning series include new seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City, Top Chef, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, The Real Housewives of Potomac, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Married to Medicine, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Southern Hospitality, The Real Housewives of Miami, The Real Housewives of Dubai, Below Deck, Southern Charm, Below Deck Mediterranean, Winter House, Below Deck Down Under and Vanderpump Rules.

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns on June 7, and Project Runway, premieres June 15 with an all-star edition. There is also Dancing Queens and Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard as well as Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.

Finally, Syfy has Chucky, Resident Alien, SurrealEstate, Reginald the Vampire and The Ark returning.