Jodi Benson Supports Updates To ‘The Little Mermaid’: “Times Change, People Change, Cultures Change”

Jodi Benson, the voice of the animated 'Little Mermaid,' and Halle Bailey in live-action adaptation

Jodi Benson, the actor that gave voice to Disney’s animated film The Little Mermaid, is showing her support for the live-action adaptation starring Halle Bailey.

“When you look at our film, we started in the studio in 1986 and we were released in 1989. Times change, people change, cultures change,” Benson told People. “What matters and what is important changes. And, as a studio, we need to make those adjustments, and we need to take into consideration what’s going on around us. We need to be aware.”

The remake directed by Rob Marshall also tweaked some of its songs to address the sensitivities society has adapted to like including consent in the “Kiss the Girl” lyrics.

“I do feel all of the nuances and small, slight changes here and there are very important,” Benson added. “It’s very important to address what’s going on right now in our world and to make it effective for our period of time, where we are right now in this generation.”

Benson is pleased with the new take of the classic tale directed by Marshall saying that “they paid tribute to the integrity of our original film just comes shining through in such a beautiful way. … It really is just breathtaking.”

With Bailey playing Ariel in the live-action film, Benson deemed her interpretation of Ariel as “absolutely beautiful.”

“I loved everything that she did with the film,” Benson said. “I love the acting, I love the singing and just the pure spirit. Her beautiful love for the character comes through. It’s just a beautiful, beautiful performance.”