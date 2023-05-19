Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized For Unspecified Illness, Cancels Weekend Show

Skip to main content
Jimmy Buffett
Jimmy Buffett at 2022 New Orleans Jazz Festival Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Jimmy Buffett, the beloved “Margaritaville” singer who canceled a string of performances last fall due to an unspecified illness, has pulled out of a stadium concert planned for tomorrow after being newly hospitalized this week.

The 76-year-old Buffett was scheduled to perform Saturday in Charleston, South Carolina, but announced its cancelation on his website and social media platforms. Writing that he’s had “a sudden change in plans,” Buffett continued, “Two days ago I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California’ winter tour’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.

Related Story

Joe Biden Focuses On George Floyd Protests As Musicians Perform For His 'Rock Out' Fundraiser

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” he continued, using an old Bette Davis quote. “I will also promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.”

Buffett offered some hope to worried fans: “Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!’”

The perennially touring singer-songwriter, whose other hits include “Come Monday” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” rescheduled five shows last September due to a brief hospitalization and recuperation from an undisclosed illness.

Buffett’s website lists no upcoming tour dates, with a note reading “Stay Tuned For Show Announcements.”

