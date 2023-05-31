Jimmi Simpson Inks With Brian DePersia’s Cognition For Management

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Jimmi Simpson has taken on new representation, signing with Brian DePersia’s Cognition for management.

An Emmy and BAFTA nominee, Simpson is perhaps best known for starring roles on series like Westworld (HBO) and The Man Who Fell to Earth (Showtime), as well as roles in the acclaimed Apple TV+ drama series Pachinko, based on Min Jin Lee’s novel, and the fan-favorite Black Mirror episode “USS Callister.”

Simpson has also previously taken on sizable roles on such notable series as House of Cards, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. and Hap and Leonard. Notable film credits for the actor, who voices the android Drednok on Paramount+’s Star Trek: Prodigy, include David Fincher’s Zodiac, Shawn Levy’s Fox comedy Date Night, the romantic dramedy Hello I Must Be Going and the Foo Fighters-led horror comedy Studio 666.

Simpson can currently be seen starring in Bleecker Street’s Sundance acquisition, The Starling Girl, and is next set to star opposite Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga and more the Apple TV+ sci-fi series Dark Matter, based on the novel by Blake Crouch. He’ll additionally return for Pachinko‘s second season and star opposite Natalie Dormer in Emblem Entertainment’s healthcare hero drama, Audrey’s Children.

Longtime WME agent DePersia pivoted to management with the launch of Cognition early last year. Other notable clients of the management and production company include Jon Bernthal, Tobias Menzies, Caitríona Balfe, Mahershala Ali and Jodie Whittaker.

Simpson continues to be represented by CAA.