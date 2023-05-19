Jim Brown’s Life In Hollywood, The NFL and Politics Saluted In Online Reactions

The world of sports, Hollywood and politics came together online today to mourn the passing of Jim Brown, who made an outsized impact in all of those sectors.

Even though his last NFL game was more than 50 years ago, and his last film more than eight years ago, Brown still loomed large in the minds of those politicians, athletes and organizations who marveled at his skills in multiple venues.

Some of the online reactions so far:

I was too young to remember Jim Brown’s playing days, but I knew his legacy. One of the greatest football players ever, he was also an actor and activist – speaking out on civil rights, and pushing other Black athletes to do the same. Our thoughts are with Jim’s wife Monique, his… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 19, 2023

Fran and I are saddened to learn of the death of legendary NFL running back Jim Brown. As a young boy, I would watch Jim play for the Cleveland Browns on TV every Sunday, and few could keep him out of the end zone. https://t.co/GqjfUtHbsV — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) May 19, 2023

My Mamaw’s favorite football player. Rest in peace to the greatest. https://t.co/3mQOEaOe1b — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) May 19, 2023

Jim Brown, Cleveland Browns and NFL legend, dies at 87 – https://t.co/bqhoo4QZ4k…Condolences to the Brown family during the time of grief! Mr Brown has left a great legacy and inspired so many with his life! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/T9qTtzrrap — Charlie Ward (@RealCharlieWard) May 19, 2023

3x MVP

1964 NFL champion

9x Pro Bowler

8x first-team All-Pro

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1971

NFL 100 All-Time Team



Jim Brown will forever be one of the greatest to play the game we love. pic.twitter.com/JXF5dBlA38 — NFL (@NFL) May 19, 2023

Decades ago my Dad returned home after attending a Saturday football game between Holy Cross and Syracuse and told me he’d just watched the greatest football player he’d ever seen, maybe the greatest ever. And he was absolutely correct. https://t.co/dVFrgUMDkQ — Mike Barnicle (@mikebarnicle) May 19, 2023

A Pro Football Hall of Famer, sports analyst, actor and activist, Jim Brown's legacy will live on for generations to come. Our condolences to his wife, children, family and friends. #Legend and #sagaftramember since 1961 https://t.co/aIvYTtQ7T0 — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) May 19, 2023