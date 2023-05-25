Jesse Collins Entertainment To Produce 75th Emmy Awards

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Jesse Collins Entertainment has come on board as producer of this year’s Emmy Awards. The 75th Emmy Awards will air live coast-to-coast from Los Angeles on Monday, September 18 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on Fox.

Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay will serve as executive producers.

JCE takes over producing duties from Reginald Hudlin and Done+Dusted, who jointly produced the ceremony in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Done+Dusted also had produced the show in 2018 and 2019.

Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards will be announced on Wednesday, July 12. 

