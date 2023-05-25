Jesse Collins Entertainment To Produce 75th Emmy Awards

Jesse Collins Entertainment has come on board as producer of this year’s Emmy Awards. The 75th Emmy Awards will air live coast-to-coast from Los Angeles on Monday, September 18 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on Fox.
Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay will serve as executive producers.
JCE takes over producing duties from Reginald Hudlin and Done+Dusted, who jointly produced the ceremony in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Done+Dusted also had produced the show in 2018 and 2019.
Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards will be announced on Wednesday, July 12.
