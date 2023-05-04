Jermaine Fowler joins Legendary's 'Faces of Death'

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Sorry to Bother You‘s Jermaine Fowler has been cast in Legendary Entertainment’s redo of 1978 horror movie, Faces of Death.

Fowler joins Barbie Ferreira, Dacre Montgomery, Josie Totah, and Charli XCX who are on set down in Louisiana on the Daniel Goldhaber directed movie.

Legendary’s version of the pic is co-written by Isa Mazzei and Goldhaber.

The original film from filmmaker John Alan Schwartz was an early example of viral videos. Although it was staged and fictional, many thought it was real and it was often rented under the counter by older brothers at video shops. The film advertised itself as “Banned in 52 Countries,” although that was simply hype.

Mazzei and Goldhaber’s version brings the original movie’s videos into the digital age.

“Faces of Deathwas one of the first viral video tapes, and we are so lucky to be able to use it as a jumping off point for this exploration of cycles of violence and the way they perpetuate themselves online,” said Mazzei and Goldhaber.

Angry Films’ Don Murphy and Susan Montford are producing with Divide/Conquer’s Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath. Mazzei and Rick Benattar are executive producing and Cory Kaplan and Derek Bishé are co-producing.

Mazzei and Goldhaber previously collaborated on How to Blow Up a Pipeline, which was acquired by NEON at last year’s TIFF. It was directed by Goldhaber and produced by the duo; CAM in 2018, which was well received by critics gathering a 93% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fowler will next be seen in Tim Story’s feature, The Blackening, which will play at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. The actor will also be seen this year in Retreat with Emma Corrin and Clive Owen on FX. He also starred in the Duplass Brother’s comedy, The Drop, as well as Coming 2 America as Lavelle alongside Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall. Fowler acted opposite Lakeith Stanfield in Boots Riley’s cult pic, Sorry to Bother You, where he portrayed “Salvador” alongside Terry Crews, Omari Hardwick, Tessa Thompson, and Danny Glover. Produced by Forest Whitaker, the film made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2018. In 2017, Fowler starred in and executive produced CBS’s Comedy Superior Donuts. Created by Bob Daily, Garrett Donovan and Neil Goldman, the series centered around an old-school doughnut shop owner Arthur, his spunky young employee and aspiring artist, Franco, and their friends and patrons that keep the shop going in a changing culturally mixed inner city Chicago neighborhood. Fowler starred in the series alongside Emmy Award-winner Judd Hirsch, David Koechner, Maz Jobrani and Katey Sagal.

Fowler is repped by UTA, Entertainment 360, and Yorn Levine.