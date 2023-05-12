Jeremy Strong Sets Broadway Return: ‘Succession’ Actor Will Star In 2024 Amy Herzog Adaptation Of Ibsen’s ‘An Enemy Of The People’

Succession‘s Jeremy Strong will star in playwright Amy Herzog’s new Broadway adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People. Tony-winning director Sam Gold will direct in early 2024.

The Broadway venue, complete cast and design team will be announced at a later date. The new production was announced today by producers Seaview and Patrick Catullo.

Herzog’s adaptation of Ibsen’s A Doll’s House starring Jessica Chastain is currently a box office and critical hit on Broadway, and was recently nominated for six Tony Awards including Best Play and, for Chastain, Best Leading Actress/Play.

An Enemy of the People is set in a small Norwegian spa town, where the principled Doctor Thomas Stockmann discovers that the spa’s water is poisoned. He becomes a whistleblower when the town’s political machine endeavors to keep the information secret. As the production announcement describes, “the public campaign against him mounts, setting up a moral battle between a lone truth teller and a society desperate for self-preservation.”

Strong, of course, is currently starring in the final season of HBO’s Succession in an Emmy-winning performance as scheming Kendall Roy. Although most famously known for that and other TV and film roles, Strong has a solid stage background, appearing on Broadway in 2008 opposite Frank Langella in A Man For All Seasons, and many Off Broadway productions. He trained at Yale, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London and Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater Company.

In addition to her current Broadway hit, Herzog’s plays include the Mary Jane (New York Drama Critics Circle Award, Obie Award), 4000 Miles (Pulitzer Prize finalist, Obie Award for Best New American Play), After the Revolution, Belleville and The Great God Pan.

Gold’s Broadway credits include include Macbeth with Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, King Lear with Glenda Jackson, A Doll’s House, Part 2, The Glass Menagerie, Tony-winning Fun Home, The Real Thing and others. Off Broadway, he directed Hamlet (The Public Theatre) and Othello (New York Theatre Workshop), among many others.

An Enemy of the People has been staged on Broadway 10 times since 1895, most recently in 2012 in a production starring Boyd Gains in the Thomas Stockman role and Richard Thomas as elder brother Peter Stockman.