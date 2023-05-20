Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Four Daughters’ Review: Kaouther Ben Hania’s Cannes Documentary Uses Reenactments To Portray A Tunisian Family’s Islamist Nightmare

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Deadline's Strike Talk Podcast With Billy Ray And Todd Garner Week 3: MIT's Simon Johnson On A.I. (Takeaway For Writers: Be Afraid. Be Very Afraid)
Read the full story

Jeremy Renner Jogs, Continuing His Steady Recovery From His Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner L Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Jeremy Renner is hitting the treadmill, yet more visual evidence that the film and television star is rising from debilitating injuries suffered at the beginning of this year.

Renner has been chronicling his recovery on social media, and posted his latest milestone on Thursday via an Instagram story.

“First attempt at a light jog with weight assisted lift for the broken tibia,” he captioned the video. “Pain is progress for me.”

Renner was using an anti-gravity treadmill and was keeping a slow but steady pace.

The exercise is “the new activity that I’m not used to,” and said that “walking and jogging are very different muscle groups.”

Renner is recovering from more than 30 broken bones sustained when a 14,000-pound snow plow fell on him.

While Renner progresses, he did allow that his “leg’s still broken.”

“Thank goodness for the titanium,” he added.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad