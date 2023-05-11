Jensen Ackles Launches #SaveTheWinchesters Campaign After CW Cancellation

“Looks like we got work to do,” writes The Winchesters executive producer and narrator Jensen Ackles on Twitter Thursday. Ackles has taken to social media in an effort to mobilize Supernatural fans on a campaign to find the canceled Supernatural prequel a new home.

The CW announced The Winchesters cancellation earlier today, along with Kung Fu.

Supernatural alum Ackles reprised his role as Dean in the CW series and served as executive producer.

Knowing cancellation was likely coming, The Winchesters studio Warner Bros. Television has been preparing to look for a new home, and plans to be aggressive in its efforts, we hear.

Per Ackles tweet, it’s clear the actor is not wasting any time on efforts to make that happen.

Starring Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger, The Winchesters hails from the Supernatural trio of Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

Written and executive produced by Thompson, The Winchesters is a prequel to the CW’s long-running Supernatural, centered on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents – John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (voiced by Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John (Rodger) met Mary (Donnelly) and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world.

Jensen and Danneel Ackles executive produce via their banner Chaos Machine Productions. Chaos Machine produced in association with Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios. Glen Winter serves as executive producer and pilot director. David H. Goodman and John Showalter serve as executive producers.