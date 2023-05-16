Tony-Nominated ‘& Juliet’ And ‘KPOP’ Choreographer Jennifer Weber Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Weber, the choreographer who recently received Tony Award nominations for her work on & Juliet and KPOP, has signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

Weber is the second woman in Broadway history to receive two Tony nominations for Best Choreography in the same season and the first woman to do so while making her Broadway debut.

& Juliet and KPOP opened on Broadway within a few days of one another (Nov. 17 for the former, Nov. 20 for the latter). Prior to those productions, Weber made her Olivier-nominated West End debut with & Juliet. The musical is also currently playing in Australia, with US and UK national tours launching next year.

Her Off Broadway choreograph credits include KPOP, Teenage Dick, Cruel Intentions and Stockholm.

In television, Weber served as an Executive Producer and Choreographer on the Disney+ TV Special The Hip Hop Nutcracker – a project she conceived, co-wrote and directed first as a stage show that tours annually, and then was captured as an Emmy-winning PBS Special. She received a Boston-New England Regional Emmy for Outstanding Arts/Entertainment Short Form Content for her directorial debut of her film While You Were Gone, which she wrote, directed and choreographed.

Her concert dance work includes commissions for the Baryshnikov Arts Center, Tulsa Ballet, New York City Center, CLI Studios, The Arsht Center Miami, The Music Center Los Angeles, and Gala de Danza. Weber’s commercial credits for direction and choreography include work for Marc Jacobs, CK2, American Express, Uber, Ulta, L’Oréal, and Reebok.

Weber will continue to be represented by 42West and is also represented by Curtis Brown in UK.