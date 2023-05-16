Jennifer Coolidge, Brian Cox, Dustin Hoffman & Gabrielle Union Set For Crime Comedy ‘Riff Raff’ — Cannes Market Hot Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a fun cast: Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Emmy winner Brian Cox (Succession) — both of whom are having career moments — Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman (Rain Man), and BET Awards winner Gabrielle Union (The Inspection) have been set to star in crime comedy Riff Raff.

Dito Montiel (A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints) is directing the project, based on a script by John Pollono.

Riff Raff centers on a former criminal’s ordinary life which is thrown upside down when his old family shows up for a long-awaited reckoning. Filming is being lined up for September.

Signature is launching international sales on the project in Cannes, with Capstone repping domestic rights with CAA Media Finance and WME Independent.

Producers are Canopy Media Partners’ Noah Rothman (Small Engine Repair) and Signature Films’ Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel (The Estate).

Coolidge and Cox are coming off career moments for The White Lotus and Succession, respectively. Truth Be Told and Bring It On actress Union will next be seen in Netflix’s The Perfect Find, while screen legend Hoffman recently wrapped on Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis and Kung Fu Panda 4.

Marc Goldberg said: “We are thrilled to partner with the producers and Dito on this project; we’ve loved it ever since we’ve read it. It embodies the type of crime comedies we grew up with – witty and entertaining. Not to mention the perfect cast that will bring these colorful characters to life.”

Executive producers include Adam Paulsen (Pig), John Pollono, Chris Dennis for Canopy Media Partners, and Capstone’s Christian Mercuri. Additional EP’s include Brian Cox, Mathew Lesher, Jennifer Coolidge and Tiffany Kuzon.