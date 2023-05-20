Skip to main content
Jena Malone, Terrence Howard, Christopher Lloyd & Tom Everett Scott Set For Supernatural Thriller ‘The Movers’

(L-R) Jena Malone, Terrence Howard, Christopher Lloyd and Tom Everett Scott Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: Double 3 Media Group’s production of supernatural thriller, The Movers, is about to roll cameras on May 22 with Jena Malone, Terrence Howard, Tom Everett Scott and Christopher Lloyd, Deadline has learned.

Written, directed by Giorgio Serafini, The Movers, centers around a close-knit family who moves into a seemingly charming neighborhood, only to discover that all is not what it appears. As they face persistent threats, the family begins to question their reality and the world around them. It’s a nightmarish universe of deceiving angels and compassionate demons, lost souls desperately seeking a way out.

Also in the cast are Grant Feely (Obi Wan), Kellan Rhude (Dexter: New Blood) and Natalie Burn (Black Adam).

“We are thrilled to bring together such a talented cast and crew for The Movers,” said Serafini.

The Movers is a paranoid supernatural thriller in constant motion. Always unsettling, its action is dictated by a nerve-racking countdown right up to the end,” he adds.

Malone (Hunger Games) is repped by Gersh, Entertainment 360, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Academy Award nominee Terence Howard (Hustle & Flow) is repped by Universal Bridges. Emmy award winner Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) is repped by Gersh. Everett Scott (La La Land) is repped by Gersh and John Carrabino Managment.

The Movers is produced by Serafini, Franco Della Posta and Jamie R. Thompson (97 Minutes). EPs are Alessandra Infascelli, Patrizia Fersurella, Paolo Monaci Freguglia and Gina G. Goff.

