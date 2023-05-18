Ex-HBO Max Reality Chief Jen O’Connell Scores First Order For Velvet Hammer With ‘The Great American Bakeover’ For The CW

The CW revealed three more unscripted series after presenting its fall schedule.

The network has ordered The Great American Bakeover (w/t), which marks the first order for former HBO Max reality chief Jen O’Connell’s Velvet Hammer banner, The Force from Jersey Shore creator SallyAnn Salsano, and Patti Stanger: Millionaire Matchmaking (w/t).

It comes after programming chief Brad Schwartz revealed that it was in production on 15 unscripted series and in development with at least ten more.

The Great American Bakeover follows struggling bakeries all over the country that are having a tough time keeping their doors open. Baker Nancy Birtwhistle is traveling to each small-town storefront to give them a much-needed bakeover to save them from bakeruptcy. O’Connell and Velvet Hammer Co-CEO Rebecca Quinn serve as executive producers.

The Force was described by Schwartz as a Dick Wolf-style procedural, except in unscripted. It follows a group of law enforcement and is exec produced by Salsano.

Patti Stanger: Millionaire Matchmaking follows the matchmaker in a dating format to help singles find their perfect match. The series comes from IPC and is exec produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Patti Stanger and Rob Lee.

The series are expected to launch in 2024.

“On the unscripted side, we have breakthrough ideas and formats from some of the most talented producers and well known talent in the business,” added Schwartz.

