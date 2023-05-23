‘Jelly Roll: Save Me’ Trailer: ABC News Studios Doc Chronicles Jelly Roll’s Mental Health & Addiction Struggles

ABC News Studios dropped the trailer for Jelly Roll: Save Me, the documentary chronicling the singer-songwriter’s mental health and addiction struggles. The doc is set to begin streaming on Tuesday, May 30 on Hulu and you can watch a preview in the video posted above.

Jelly Roll: Save Me gives viewers an inside look as Jelly Roll begins the biggest tour date of his career, Nashville’s famed Bridgestone Arena in his hometown.

The film includes never-before-seen tour footage and interviews with the musician and those closest to him, revealing a raw and unflinching artist, incarcerated as a teen and adult, now using the power of his platform to raise awareness and funds for at-risk youth across the country.

Jelly Roll shares a behind-the-scenes look at how he balances life on tour with his philanthropic work, including visiting the juvenile detention facility where he was incarcerated multiple times to share his story and inspire positive change.

The artist built a loyal fanbase and recently swept at this year’s CMT Music Awards with his debut country album Whitsitt Chapel dropping on June 2.

Jelly Roll: Save Me is produced for Hulu by ABC News Studios. Edward Hambleton and Claire Weinraub are executive producers. Monica Escobedo is senior entertainment producer. David Sloan is senior executive producer. ABC News Studios is led by Mike Kelley.

