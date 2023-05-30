Ted Lasso Tees Up “Final Match” Ahead Of What Could Be Series Finale

The character of Ted Lasso (played by Jason Sudeikis) reflected on his journey on social media ahead of the Season 3 finale which is just hours away from dropping—and it could be a series finale. Apple confirmed the episode titled “So Long, Farewell” will air Tuesday, May 30 at 9:00 p.m. PT. /midnight ET.

“A few years ago I hopped on a plane with Coach Beard headin’ to a little town in London. Tonight we play our final match,” Sudeikis shared via Twitter this morning. “It’s like what I say about the films of David Lynch. I can’t tell you what’s happenin’, but I sure as heck don’t want it to end,” he added.

A few years ago I hopped on a plane with Coach Beard headin' to a little town in London. Tonight we play our final match.



It's like what I say about the films of David Lynch. I can't tell you what's happenin', but I sure as heck don't want it to end. https://t.co/6BZss7vh3q — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) May 30, 2023

As Deadline revealed exclusively in March, Sudeikis revealed that he and the show’s team had told the story they wanted to tell.

“This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”

Throughout the show’s run, it earned 40 Emmy Award nominations with 11 wins including Outstanding Comedy Series for Seasons 1 and 2 putting Apple TV+ on the map. It’s hard to believe the streamer would not try everything in its power to expand the Ted Lasso-verse in some way, though they have yet to announce any spinoffs. Even if Ted decides to return to Kansas to spend more time with his son, the series could technically carry into a fourth season without him.

Sudeikis also addressed potential spinoffs in our prior chat.

“Yeah, I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories,” he said. “Again, I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show have tried to do. It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely.”