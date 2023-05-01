Jason Reitman To Direct Movie Based On Behind-The-Scenes Accounts Of ‘Saturday Night Live’s 1975 Opening Night For Sony; Gil Kenan Co-Writing With Reitman

EXCLUSIVE: After helping relaunch the Ghostbusters franchise for Sony Pictures, Jason Reitman is reuniting with the studio to tell the behind the scenes story for the premiere of one of the more iconic shows in TV history. Sources tell Deadline, Reitman is set to direct an untitled original screenplay for Sony which is based on the real-life behind the scenes accounts of the opening night of Saturday Night Live. Reitman will also reteam with his Ghostbusters: Afterlife co-scribe, Gil Kenan, to co-write the script.

The film will be set on Oct. 11th, 1975, where a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. This is the true story of what happened that night behind the scenes in the moments leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live. The chaos and magic of a revolution that almost wasn’t, as we countdown the minutes in real time to the infamous words, “Live From New York, it’s Saturday Night”.

The screenplay is based on an extensive series of interviews conducted by Reitman and Kenan with all the living cast, writers, and crew.

Reitman and Kenan are currently in production on the follow-up to Sony Pictures’ Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which Kenan is directing. After the success of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Reitman and Kenan signed an overall producing deal with Sony Pictures.

Producing alongside Reitman and Kenan, will be their longtime partners Jason Blumenfeld and Erica Mills who are currently on the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel.

Besides Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Reitman is the director best known for his critically acclaimed work on Thank You for Smoking, Juno, Up in the Air and Young Adult. As a producer, Reitman produced Damien Chazelle’s Whiplash, Jean-Marc Vallee’s Demolition and the cult hit Jennifer’s Body, by director Karyn Kusama.

Kenan has directed films such as the Oscar-nominated Monster House (a Sony Pictures release), City of Ember and last year’s A Boy Called Christmas.

Reitman is repped by WME and Alan Wertheimer. Kenan is repped by WME and Robert Offer.