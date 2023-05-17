Jason Momoa Will Serve As Master Of Ceremony For Discovery’s Shark Week

Jason Momoa will be taking a bite out of Discovery’s Shark Week celebration as the celebration’s Master of Ceremonies, it was revealed during Warner Bros. Discovery’s Upfront Presentation on Wednesday. The Momoa-hosted programming runs from July 11-18.

“As the host of Shark Week, I am beyond excited to take you along on this journey,” said Momoa. “This project means more to me than a week of talking about sharks. It’s a chance for me to learn and share my connection to these amazing creatures. My love of sharks came long before my time as Aquaman – it began several generations before me.”

Over the course of Shark Week, viewers can expect to see hours of fintastic programming as the Fast X star “sets up events, epic journeys, first-time revelations, and groundbreaking scientific findings that make up the summer spectacle,” according to the longline. Everything will be captured on camera by Discovery’s science and research field teams.

Momoa returns to the sea on December 20 in the DC film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom reprising the role of the titular Aquaman.