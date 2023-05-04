Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio, Three Others Convicted Of Seditious Conspiracy In January 6th Case

Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the far-right group Proud Boys, was convicted along with three other members of the organization for their roles in the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The convictions were perhaps the highest profile cases so far brought by the Justice Department. Tarrio was found guilty of seditious conspiracy, which has a sentence of up to 20 years.

According to the Associated Press, Tarrio did not show any emotion as the verdict was read. Tarrio was not at the January 6th attack itself, but prosecutors argued that he nevertheless played a key role in its planning.

Also convicted of seditious conspiracy were Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl. They also were convicted of conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding of Congress on Jan. 6, as well as of destruction of government property.

Jurors found another defendant, Dominic Pezzola, not guilty on the seditious conspiracy charge, but he was convicted of the obstruction and other charges.

After the verdicts, Attorney General Merrick Garland said, “Today’s verdict makes clear that the Justice Department will do everything in its power to defend the American people.”

He said that the DOJ has secured more than 600 convictions for criminal conduct on January 6th and that in the weeks leading to the attack. He also noted that the leaders of the Oathkeepers, another far right group, also were convicted of seditious conspiracy and other charges.

The convictions could bolster any case brought against Donald Trump by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating the former president’s role in the attack on the Capitol, as well as his handling of classified information after he left the White House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.