Jamie & Corinne Foxx To Host Guessing Game Show ‘We Are Family’ For Fox

Jamie Foxx is hosting another game show for Fox.

The actor, who has been recovering from experiencing a medical complication, and his daughter Corinne Foxx are hosting guessing game show We Are Family.

The series will premiere in 2024, giving Foxx plenty of time to recover. Corinne Foxx recently revealed that Foxx was out of the hospital and playing pickleball.

It comes after Foxx was replaced by guest host Nick Cannon for the latest season of Beat Shazam.

Showcasing non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member, We Are Family will feature a studio audience entirely comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $100,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed.

The series was created by the team at Fox Alternative Entertainment, which will co-produced with Beat Shazam producer Apploff Entertainment. Matilda Zoltowski will serve as showrunner and will exec produce alongside Jeff Apploff and Jamie Foxx.

Jamie Foxx also executive produces Fox procedural drama Alert: Missing Person’s Unit, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez.

“We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at Fox Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam,” said Jamie and Corinne Foxx. “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

“Jamie and Corinne are important partners to the Fox family,” said Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, of Fox Entertainment. “Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of We Are Family. This series joins Fox’s fast-growing list of premium music-centric competition series.”