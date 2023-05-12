Jamie Foxx Is Out Of The Hospital, Says Daughter Corinne; Actor Now “Recuperating…Playing Pickleball”

Exactly a month after she announced her father Jamie Foxx “experienced a medical complication” that required “quick action,” Corinne Foxx today countered recent social media chatter about his health.

“My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she reported in a post to her Instagram story. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!”

She also revealed, “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

The 55-year-old multihypenate and his daughter frequently work together, including on the game show Beat Shazam, which he hosts and executive produces. Corinne serves as DJ.

Fox — the network, not the person — announced last week that Nick Cannon would be filling in as host on the show until the family Foxx returns.

“Beat Shazam has been an unscripted mainstay on the Fox schedule for six seasons and counting. This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ. Everyone at Fox Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer,” Fox said in a statement.

The show, which is shot in Ireland, is set to return to Fox on May 23.

The father and daughter also recently teamed on an Intel commercial, which she posted to her IG account three days ago.

Here is the full statement the younger Foxx posted today:

Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support. We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!

When the original announcement was made, the elder Foxx was filming Back in Action.

The animated Strays, featuring the voices of Foxx and Will Ferrell, was recently moved from June 9 to Aug. 18, back-filling a date vacated by Universal’s R-rated comedy Please Don’t Destroy. The WGA Strike is partly the reason for Strays‘ movie. Also, though, an original bawdy comedy like that requires all the late night TV talk show promotion it can get, and Foxx is one of the best there is at such promotion.