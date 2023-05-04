Kevin Hart Says Of Pal Jamie Foxx’s Medical Condition, “There’s A Lot Of Progression…He’s Getting Better”

The same day Jamie Foxx broke his silence about being hospitalized three weeks ago, his friend and fellow comedian Kevin Hart shared his perspective on Foxx’s condition.

“The dope thing is that he’s getting better in his situation, and everybody’s prayers, everybody’s love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt [by him],” Hart shared with hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak on their Impaulsive podcast. “In this case, you just want the guy to get out of the situation and get back home.”

Hart continued, “I don’t know the details — or the exact details — as to what’s going on, but to my knowledge, there’s a lot of progression and a world of better.”

Hart said he was reluctant to be specific out of respect for this friend’s privacy.

“I’ve heard things,” he said. “I’m very fortunate to have the relationship with Jamie, that I can check on things…They’re being tight [with information] for reasons — just about where he is — because Jamie’s always been a private person…”

Foxx shared a post on social media yesterday acknowledging the support he has been receiving.

“Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed,” read the message on Instagram.

That came weeks after his daughter Corrine Foxx revealed her father had a “medical complication.”

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” reads the April 12 statement. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

On the podcast yesterday, Hart expressed his own love for Foxx.

“My love, synergy, energy goes out to him. He’s needed. He’s necessary.”

Hart added, “I know that he knows that, and I know that he feels that because there’s been an outcry and outpour of support in his regard, and I can only hope that it continues.”