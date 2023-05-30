‘Dynasty’ & ‘The Dressmaker’ Star James Mackay Signs With Elevate Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Australian actor James Mackay has signed with Elevate Entertainment.

Mackay made his feature film debut in Guillermo del Toro’s Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2010) starring alongside Katie Holmes and Guy Pearce. In the remake of the 1973 TV movie of the same name, a family moves to Rhode Island where the patriarch Alex Hurst (Pearce) and his girlfriend (Katie Holmes) are restoring a 19th-century mansion. Alex’s daughter Sally (Bailee Madison) discovers a hidden, long-undisturbed basement and unwittingly unleashes a race of dark-dwelling creatures. Mackay portrayed the librarian.

Related Story '1883' Breakout Gratiela Brancusi Signs With Elevate Entertainment

In the 2015 film The Dressmaker, Mackay starred as William Beaumont working opposite Kate Winslet and Sarah Snook. Other film credits include Searchlight’s Battle of the Sexes alongside Emma Stone and Steve Carrell, Hacksaw Ridge for Lionsgate opposite Andrew Garfield and Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, among others.

On the television side, Mackay starred as Steven Carrington in the CW series Dynasty, now streaming on Netflix. Other small screen credits include The Leftovers for HBO, The Tomorrow People for the CW and The Savage River.

James studied at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts before winning the Heath Ledger Scholarship in 2013.

He is also repped by Shanahan Management in Australia and Danis, Panaro and Nist Talent.