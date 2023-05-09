Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Joins WGA Picket Lines; WGAW Boss Meredith Stiehm Says “Haven’t Heard From AMPTP, Imagine We Won’t For A While”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Watch Joe Biden Weigh In On WGA Strike, Calling For Writers To Get "A Fair Deal They Deserve As Soon As Possible"
Read the full story

James Gunn Reveals Pete Davidson’s Secret ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Role

Pete Davidson has a secret cameo on 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Pete Davidson has a secret cameo on 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Ethan Miller/Getty Images/Marvel Studios

Pete Davidson jumped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a secret cameo on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn shared on social media what role the Saturday Night Live alum played in the MCU film.

“My friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set,” Gunn posted on Twitter alongside a picture of himself, Davidson and Chris Pratt on the set of the movie.

Davidson played the role of the alien Phlektik that shows up close to the end of the film serving as a henchman for the High Evolutionary played by Chukwudi Iwuji.

Related Story

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Even Higher With $118M+ Opening; MCU James Gunn Threequel Had $90M Global Promo Partner Campaign

This was not the first time that Davidson works under the direction of Gunn. Davidson had a role in the DC film The Suicide Squad playing Blackguard who ends up having a bloody death.

Gunn also shared with fans that he voiced the character of Lambshank and his wife Jennifer Holland played an employee at Orgocorp.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 starts off as Peter Quill (Pratt) is still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana). However, Peter must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own when they come under attack.

The film also stars Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad