James Cromwell Writes In Support Of WGA Strike: “It Begins With The Words. Nothing Happens Without Them”

James Cromwell, nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 1995 for his role in Babe, expressed solidarity today for the WGA members who are out on strike.

“It begins with the words. Nothing happens without them,” wrote the actor on Twitter. He then linked the assertion to his own recent work in Succession, where his character Ewan rips recently-deceased brother Logan Roy in his eulogy. “I got to a give a brilliant speech recently, which not only explicated my and my brother’s characters, it illuminated an entire narrative.”

Then Cromwell, who is no stranger to social activism, got specific in his support.

“This is what great writers do. And they need to be compensated in accordance with their contribution. At the very least, they need to be able to provide for themselves and their families,” he wrote.

“In this era of corporate greed and union busting, management seems to hold all the cards. Except for the most important ones: Unity; Solidarity; Fraternity. All of us win when the writers win. And we will win. Union! Strike!”