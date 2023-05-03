Jameela Jamil Slams Met Gala Honoring Karl Lagerfeld For “Selective Cancel Culture”

Jameela Jamil is calling out the Met Gala which this year was themed in honor of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

In a scathing post on Instagram, the Bad Dates podcast host shared her thoughts on the “selective cancel culture” many of the attendees showcased by attending the event.

“Last night Hollywood and fashion said the quiet part out loud when a lot of famous feminists chose to celebrate at the highest level, a man who was so publicly cruel to women, to fat people, to immigrants and to sexual assault survivors,” Jamil wrote. “And all the women’s publications, and spectators online, chose to gleefully ignore it.”

Jamil continued, “Suddenly your appetite to find someone’s tweets from when they were 12, has gone. Nobody has perfect morals, least of all me, but Jesus Christ we had a year to course correct here, and not award the highest honor possible to a known bigot.”

The Good Place star took to her caption to explain why she was sharing her take on social media and why it was important to reflect on this, especially with a presidential election coming up.

“This isn’t about cancel culture. It’s not even about Karl. It’s about showing how selective cancel culture is within liberal politics, in the most blatant way so far. It’s about showing why people don’t trust liberals. Because of slippery tactics and double standards like this,” she added.

“And it’s not just Hollywood here, the general public online participated and were entirely complicit in the erasure of the truth last night. They replaced their pitchforks with spoons last night, to lap that shit right up… If we carry on like this, don’t be shocked when we lose the next election.”

This was not the first time that Jamil expressed her discontent over this year’s theme at the Met Gala. Back in October 2022, Jamil shared a series of screenshots of articles with examples of Lagerfeld’s distasteful acts.

“Why is THIS who we celebrate when there are so many AMAZING designers out there who aren’t bigoted white men? What happened to everyone’s principles and ‘advocacy.’ You don’t get to stand for justice in these areas, and then attend the celebration of someone who reveled in his own public disdain for marginalized people,” Jamil wrote last year. “Sorry, but no. This isn’t the 90s. We didn’t fight all this sh** just to throw it all away because some white guy made some pretty clothes for people’s skinny faves… come on now.”