Jaime Camil To Host Mexican Bingo-Style Game Show ‘Lotería Loca’ For CBS From Jeff Apploff & Warner Bros.

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is trying its hand at a game of Mexican bingo in its latest unscripted order.

The network has greenlit Lotería Loca, hosted and exec produced by Jane The Virgin star Jaime Camil.

The show comes from Jeff Apploff, the man behind Don’t Forget The Lyrics and Beat Shazam, and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television.

The series has been in development for a moment and we hear the order wasn’t related to the writers strike. It’s expected to air as part of the network’s 2023/24 season.

Lotería Loca is based on the Latin game of chance popularly known now as Lotería.

In each episode, two players go head-to-head and take turns picking cards to get four-in-a-row, which is Lotería. Each time a card appears on their bingo-style card, they bank big money. Landing on one of the “Loca Cards” creates a twist in the game and gives players the opportunity to bank even more cash by competing in interactive challenges. The player who gets the most “Loterías” on their board the fastest, moves on to the dramatic final round for a chance to win the ultimate show cash prize.

The show was created by Apploff, Aaron Solomon and Alejandro Trevino. It is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and Apploff Entertainment. Apploff, who also serves as showrunner, Camil, Mike Darnell, Dan Sacks, Bridgette Theriault and Aaron Solomon are executive producers, Alejandro Trevino serves as co-executive producer.

In addition to Don’t Forget The Lyrics and Beat Shazam, Apploff is behind NBC’s remake of British game show The Wheel, Fox’s Mental Samurai and previous series such as Game of Talents, Boom! and Total Blackout.

“I grew up playing Lotería with my family and friends back in México. I could say, without a shadow of a doubt, that every single Mexican family owned and still owns a Lotería game,” said host and executive producer Jaime Camil. “Even though this board game, which is similar to bingo, is still played and owned by millions of people around the globe, it’s something that resonates even more with every single Latinx person, because it helps connect with our heritage and emotional memories.”

He added, “As a Mexican American, it means the world to be producing, alongside game show-producing legend Jeff Apploff, and hosting a show that will entertain and connect so powerfully with everyone in the U.S., but especially because it will resonate tremendously with an underserved audience.”

“As soon as the unscripted team and I heard the pitch from Jaime and the producers, we were immediately sold on Lotería Loca’,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “This is a fresh new take on the game show format and a fun lively addition to our lineup. Jaime Camil’s incredible charisma and passion for this project make him the perfect host to engage viewers and bring this show to life.”