Jacqueline Bisset & Dominic Monaghan Join Western ‘Last Dollar’

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominees Jacqueline Bisset (Bullitt) and Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings franchise) are set to star alongside Dermot Mulroney in Last Dollar, the 1880s-set Western inspired by European cinema that marks the feature directorial debut of William Shockley.

The film from Thunderbird Pictures is billed as a story of love and vengeance between a young man, the survivor of a horrific tragedy who has to choose between the old ways and the new, and a young woman who is confronted with the crushing cost of her dreams to her soul. It’s set against a background of a rapidly transitioning society, where power rules, mores are being flipped on their head, and reality itself comes into question.

Bisset plays Vivian Villeré, the mercurial Madame and owner of the Purgatory Saloon, a woman who will stop at nothing to protect what is hers. Monaghan is set for the role of Vivian’s longtime, conflicted and ambitious assistant, Ned Duxbury, a man using the Purgatory to hide in the shadows of societal norms.

Also set to star in the film scripted by Shelley Reid, Shockley and Grainger Hines are Blaine Maye (Joe Bell), Sarah Cortez (9-1-1), Hines (Dr. Death), Chris Mulkey (The Power), Ronnie Gene Blevins (Emancipation) and David St. Louis (Somewhere in Queens). Thunderbird Pictures partners Shockley, Tom Brady and Tiiu Loigu are producing alongside Hines and Justin Kreinbrink, with Thunderbird’s Allen Gilmer and Riki Rushing serving as executive producers.

Best known on the film side for roles in titles like Bullitt and Murder on the Orient Express, Bisset counts amongst her most recent credits the indie drama Loren & Rose from filmmaker Russell Brown and Sarah Adina Smith’s drama Birds of Paradise for Prime Video. Among her other upcoming projects are Jake Weber’s drama Shelter Me with Nick Nolte and Dominique Abel’s romance Sol y Sombra.

Known for turns in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films and ABC’s Lost, Monaghan was most recently seen starring in the dystopian sci-fi series Moonhaven on AMC+.

Bisset is represented by Plan A in France and Artist International Group; Monaghan by Buchwald, the UK’s United Agents and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.