Jacklyn Zeman Dies: ‘General Hospital’ Actress Was 70

Jacklyn Zeman, the actress best known for playing nurse Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital, has died. She was 70.

Zeman’s passing was announced on Twitter by Frank Valentini, the daytime drama’s executive producer. She first joined the ABC sudser in 1977 and appeared in more than 800 episodes. She was a five-time Daytime Emmy nominee — four for GH and one for starring in The Bay as Sofia Madison.

“Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work,” Valentini wrote.

On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work. pic.twitter.com/DxGdjYavab — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) May 11, 2023

Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey. #GH — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) May 11, 2023

ABC Entertainment and GH also released this statement: “Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the General Hospital and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit. We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Born in New Jersey, Zeman studied ballet in her childhood — she accepted a scholarship to study dance at New York University at the age of 15 — but ultimately made the decision to act instead. Her first soap gig was on The Edge of Night before she moved to One Life to Live to play Lana McLain.

Even though she joined GH in 1977, Zeman made several other TV appearances on shows like The New Mike Hammer, Sledge Hammer! and Chicago Hope.

She is survived by her two daughters.

“Incredibly stunned and broken hearted to hear of Jackie’s passing,” said former GH star Rick Springfield (Dr. Noah Drake) in a statement given to Deadline. “Such a truly kind soul with no touch of the diva and only sweet things to say about everyone. She was the one, along with Gloria Monty, who helped launch my ’80s career when after the screen test along with several other hopeful young men Gloria asked Jackie who she thought would make a good Noah Drake and God bless her if Jackie didn’t say me. Love to your spirit as it ascends, sweet girl. You left your mark on many of us and you will not be forgotten. XO.”