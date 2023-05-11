Soap World Reacts To Death Of ‘General Hospital’ Star Jacklyn Zeman

The soap world is saying goodbye to Jacklyn Zeman, the longtime star of General Hospital who played nurse Bobbie Spencer. The actress, 70, died after a short battle with cancer, according to reports.

Zeman’s passing was announced Wednesday evening on Twitter by Frank Valentini, the daytime drama’s executive producer. Zeman first joined the ABC sudser in 1977 and appeared in more than 800 episodes. She was a five-time Daytime Emmy nominee — four for GH and one for starring in The Bay as Sofia Madison.

Current and former soap stars like Greg Vaughan, John Stamos, Rick Springfield and Eden McCoy paid tribute to their former colleague on social media, calling her a sweet soul “who never ceased to make us smile.”

Such a light of love has been lost but I know has gained her wings as the Angel that she was! Incredible woman with a smile that made you smile & so honored to have worked with her! GBYA 🙏🏻❤️ Aunt Jackie #GH #JackieZeman #BobbieSpencer https://t.co/5wfrdOhZ1P — Greg Vaughan (@greg_vaughan) May 11, 2023

Incredibly stunned 💔 to hear of @JackieZeman Jackie’s passing. Such a truly kind soul with no touch of the diva and only sweet things to say about everyone. Love to your spirit as it ascends, sweet girl. You left your mark on many of us and you will not be forgotten. Xo pic.twitter.com/DQ6WkYBFkE — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) May 11, 2023

I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the talented and beloved actress, @JackieZeman I recall the wonderful times we spent working together on General Hospital. Her warm personality and infectious energy always brightened my day. Jackie will forever hold a special… pic.twitter.com/MdV65RC6xT — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) May 11, 2023

#JackieZeman Her warmth & friendly enthusiasm always lighted up a room…RIP https://t.co/rUyOGcoAwy — Robin Strasser (@robinstrasser) May 11, 2023

Devastated to hear the horrible news of #JackieZeman 's passing. Too much bad news coming out of #GeneralHospital these days. Very very sad & hard to believe. 💔 — William deVry (@WilliamdeVry1) May 11, 2023

I just heard of Jackie Zeman‘s passing late tonight. This is going to take me a minute to process. I can’t believe such a life force as hers has left. Her family and close friends must be absolutely devastated. Please hold them in your hearts. @JackieZeman #RIP @GeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/wSsQ4fKdag — Jon Lindstrom (@thejonlindstrom) May 11, 2023

Jackie was the first person I spoke to when I walked on set to film my very first scene. I was so nervous, but she soothed me with hugs as she introduced herself. Thank you for all that you were to me & so many. Love you now & forever. My condolences to her beautiful family pic.twitter.com/HWAd7GCuIM — Eden McCoy (@RealEdenMccoy) May 11, 2023

So stunned to just learn of Jackie’s passing. She was such a talented and lovely person and legend who never ceased to make us laugh, and smile. We will miss you! pic.twitter.com/QmpISseVhm — Marc Anthony Samuel (@marcasart) May 11, 2023

My earliest memories of my time on General Hospital involve @JackieZeman loving on & mothering me, gently guiding me toward success, where she felt so at home. Beautiful Queen, inside & out. I know everyone who loved her is devastated. My love to her girls, fam, work fam & fans💔 pic.twitter.com/8l4eYQSQCO — Sarah Joy Brown (@sarahjoybrown) May 11, 2023

The Bay Family mourns the loss of our beloved @JackieZeman



A bright light who will be loved and remembered fondly. An icon who brought the role of Southern Belle Sofia Madison and all of the roles she portrayed to life with such grace.



Rest in Peace beautiful Friend. ❤️ 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/nEaERPDufi — The Bay the Series (@TheBaytheSeries) May 11, 2023