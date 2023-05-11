Soap World Reacts To Death Of ‘General Hospital’ Star Jacklyn Zeman

The soap world is saying goodbye to Jacklyn Zeman, the longtime star of General Hospital who played nurse Bobbie Spencer. The actress, 70, died after a short battle with cancer, according to reports.
Zeman’s passing was announced Wednesday evening on Twitter by Frank Valentini, the daytime drama’s executive producer. Zeman first joined the ABC sudser in 1977 and appeared in more than 800 episodes. She was a five-time Daytime Emmy nominee — four for GH and one for starring in The Bay as Sofia Madison.
Current and former soap stars like Greg Vaughan, John Stamos, Rick Springfield and Eden McCoy paid tribute to their former colleague on social media, calling her a sweet soul “who never ceased to make us smile.”
