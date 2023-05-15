Distribution Workshop Takes Sales Rights To Jackie Chan Action Adventure ‘A Legend’ – Cannes Market

Taipei-based sales agency Distribution Workshop has picked up international sales rights to $50M action adventure A Legend, starring Jackie Chan and directed by Stanley Tong.

A sequel to Chan and Tong’s 2005 collaboration The Myth, the film also stars Zhang Yixing (Kung Fu Yoga) and Coulee Nazha (Police Story 2013), and is currently in production with no release date set.

Chan again plays the role of an archaeology expert who this time notices that the texture on the artifacts discovered by his students during a glacier expedition is similar to a jade pendant he had seen in his dreams. Filled with curiosity, he leads the research team on a journey to the Glacier Temple in search of the truth behind the dreams.

Chan’s latest Chinese action drama, Ride On, in which he ironically plays a washed up stuntman, received positive reviews and grossed $30M in China last month. His upcoming projects also include a further installment in the Police Story franchise, New Police Story 2, directed by and also starring Nicholas Tse.

Distribution Workshop is also handling sales on Anthony Pun’s One More Chance, starring Chow Yun Fat, which has finally secured a release date following several delays and name changes. The film will be released in China on June 21, 2023, while the Hong Kong release is set for June 29.

Produced by Ronald Wong and scripted by Felix Chong, who both worked together on Project Gutenberg, Extraordinary Mission and the Overheard trilogy, the $40M film stars Chow as a pathological gambler attempting to find a way to connect with his autistic son.