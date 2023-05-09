‘Jack Ryan’ Sets Premiere Date, Release Pattern For Abbreviated Fourth & Final Season On Prime Video

Fans of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan won’t have to wait long for the series’ final chapter. The fourth and final season of the popular Prime Video series starring John Krasinski will premiere June 30, just over six months after the Dec. 21 release of Season 3. That is by far the shortest gap between seasons, compared to 1 year and 2 months (between Seasons 1 and 2) and 3 years and 2 months (between Seasons 2 and 3).

Season 4 of Jack Ryan also will be the shortest. It will consist of six episodes, two fewer than each of the first three seasons. Additionally, the final installment will follow a different release pattern than Seasons 1-3, which all were dropped as a binge. Season 4 will release two episodes at a time, leading to the series finale on July 14. (Below is key art)

The fourth and final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan finds the titular character on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality—the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization—ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.

The series stars John Krasinski as Jack Ryan, Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, and Betty Gabriel as CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright, with Abbie Cornish returning as Cathy Mueller. Joining the cast this season are Michael Peña as Domingo Chavez and Louis Ozawa as Chao Fah.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television, and executive produced by Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, John Krasinski, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, and John Kelly. Additionally, Tom Clancy and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell executive produce the fourth season, along with Vaun Wilmott, Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse.