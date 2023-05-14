Skip to main content
BAFTA TV Awards Winners - Updating Live
Ja Morant Suspended By Memphis Grizzlies For Second Gun Incident Captured On Video

Ja Morant Prince Williams/WireImage

Ja Morant, one of the NBA’s bright young stars, was suspended today by the Memphis Grizzlies after he was shown holding a gun, the second such incident this year for him.

Morant had already been suspended earlier this year for video of him holding a gun at a Colorado strip club. He was suspended for eight games for that incident

At the time, Morant apologized and said he would “work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Morant later admitted that he created a distraction that eventually led to his No. 2 seeded team being ousted from the playoffs in an upset by the Los Angeles Lakers.

The latest gun incident was captured during an Instagram Live video over the weekend.

In a statement, the team said Morant had been suspended from all team activities while the NBA. reviewed the situation.

