J.J. Abrams’ ‘Duster’ Adds Sofia Vassilieva & Dan Tracy As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Sofia Vassilieva and Dan Tracy are set for recurring roles in J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan’s Max period drama Duster, starring Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson.

Co-written by Abrams and LaToya Morgan, in Duster, set in 1972, the first Black female FBI agent (Hilson) heads to the Southwest and recruits a gutsy getaway driver (Holloway) in a bold effort to take down a growing crime syndicate.

Vassilieva will play Jessica. Tracy will portray Agent Chad Grant. Character descriptions are being kept under wraps.

Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez and Benjamin Charles Watson also star. Corbin Bernsen and Gail O’Grady recur.

Duster is produced by Warner Bros. Television. The first two episodes are written by Abrams and Morgan. Steph Green directs the first two episodes and executive produces. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot through its content partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and WBTV, and Morgan executive produces for TinkerToy Productions via its overall deal with WBTV.

Vassilieva was last seen opposite Denzel Washington, Jared Leto and Rami Malek in John Lee Hancock’s feature The Little Things for Warner Bros. as well as in the action thriller 13 Minutes. She received rave reviews for her performance in New Line’s My Sister’s Keeper opposite Cameron Diaz and Alec Baldwin. She was a series regular in Hulu limited series Looking for Alaska. Other TV credits include CW’s Black Lightning and Supergirl. She’s repped by Greene & Associates and Lighthouse Management + Media.

Tracy will next be seen in FX limited series Class of ’09, which follows a class of FBI agents set in a near future where the U.S. criminal justice system has been transformed by artificial intelligence. He’s also had guest-starring roles in The Watcher and Mrs. America, among other credits. Tracy is repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency.



