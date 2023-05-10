‘Bridgerton’ Star Adjoa Andoh’s Criticism Of “Terribly White” Royal Family Sparks 4,165 Complaints About ITV’s Coronation Coverage

ITV’s coverage of King Charles III’s Coronation has become the most complained-about British television show of the year after viewers took issue with comments made by Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh.

UK media regulator Ofcom revealed today that it had received 4,165 complaints after Andoh said the royal family was “terribly white” when they gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony to salute the newly-crowned King on Saturday.

“We’ve gone from the rich diversity of the [Westminster] Abbey to a terribly white balcony. I’m very struck by that,” she told ITV hosts Julie Etchingham and Tom Bradby.

Related Story Lionel Richie And Katy Perry Join UK Stars To Perform At First Coronation Concert

“I am also looking at those younger generations [gathered outside the Palace] and thinking, ‘What are the nuances that they will inhabit as they grow?'”

Ofcom confirmed it was the most complained-about broadcast of 2023. It said: “We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, before deciding whether or not to investigate.” ITV has been approached for comment.

Reflecting on her remarks the day after the Coronation, Andoh told BBC Radio 4 that she did not intend to offend viewers.

“I think I upset a few people yesterday,” she said. “I was talking about the day and how marvelous it was and then looking at the balcony at the end and suddenly going, ‘Oh it’s so white,’ because the day had been so mixed and I didn’t mean to upset anybody.”

Andoh plays Lady Danbury in Bridgerton and also features in the prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.