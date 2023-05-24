‘It Ends With Us’ Adaptation At Sony And Wayfarer Studios Adds Hasan Minhaj To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Hasan Minhaj is set to play Marshall opposite Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures’ film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s highest-selling novel, It Ends With Us. Baldoni is directing. Alex Saks is producing for Saks Picture Company, along with Jamey Heath who is producing on behalf of Wayfarer Studios. Jenny Slate and Brandon Sklenar are also on board.

Executive producers are Lively, Colleen Hoover, and Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof and Baldoni on behalf of Wayfarer Studios, which is also co-financing. Christy Hall has penned the current screenplay and is also producing.

The novel follows Lily Bloom, who though coming from a complicated past, has always known the life she wants. While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy.

After becoming a “BookTok” cultural phenomenon with over 3.8 billion views on her TikTok hashtag, Colleen Hoover is currently the best-selling novelist in the US with over 20 million books sold and wrote five of the top 10 best-selling print books of any genre in 2022. Published in 43 foreign languages, It Ends With Us was the top selling print book of 2022, has been on the New York Times Best Seller List for over 90 weeks. In 2019, Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios optioned It Ends With Us for the big screen and have been working closely with the author Colleen Hoover who is consulting on the film.

Minhaj is a two-time Peabody Award-Winning comedian best known for his breakout Netflix special Homecoming King and his critically acclaimed, political satire show Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj for Netflix which won a Peabody, an Emmy, and a Television Academy Honor. His second one-hour comedy special The King’s Jester premiered on Netflix in October 2022. Minhaj was a senior correspondent at Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Jon Stewart and headlined the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

He’s the co-founder and chief executive officer for 186K Films that will produce its first feature For The Culture with Amazon Studios. Minhaj is co-writing the script with Prashanth Venkataramanujam and will star in the film.

He is repped by WME, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox