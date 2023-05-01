‘It Ends With Us’: Jenny Slate Joins Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni In Sony And Wayfarer’s Romantic Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Jenny Slate (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) is set to join Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar in the Baldoni-directed film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel It Ends With Us, which is currently in development with Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures.

The film, for which Christy Hall completed the current screenplay, follows Lily Bloom (Lively), who despite coming from a complicated past, has always known the life she wants. While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni) and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan (Sklenar), comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy.

Slate will play the role of Ryle’s sister, Alyssa.

Alex Saks will produce for Saks Picture Company, along with Jamey Heath on behalf of Wayfarer Studios, and Hall. Executive producing are Lively and Hoover, as well as Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof and Baldoni on behalf of Wayfarer Studios, which is also co-financing.

Slate most recently co-wrote, produced and voiced the title role for A24’s stop-motion hit Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, based on the beloved characters she created with Dean Fleischer Camp, which were first introduced in a series of viral YouTube shorts in the 2010s. The critically acclaimed film following the adventures of adorable one-inch-tall shell Marcel (Slate) premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival and went on to land a Best Animated Feature Oscar nomination this year.

The SNL alum was part of the SAG Ensemble Award-winning cast of A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once and is otherwise perhaps best known for starring in Gilllian Robespierre’s A24 indie darling Obvious Child, having earned Independent Spirit, Critics Choice and Gotham Award nominations for her performance.

Slate previously starred opposite Charlie Day in the Amazon rom-com I Want You Back and has also been seen in Sony’s Venom with Tom Hardy, A24 and Apple TV+’s On the Rocks with Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, Searchlight’s Gifted and Netflix’s The Polka King. She is represented by CAA, Linden Entertainment and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.