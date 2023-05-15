‘1883’s Isabel May Joins Jurnee Smollett In Lionsgate Thriller ‘Sunflower’ From Writer-Director Misha Green

EXCLUSIVE: 1883 breakout Isabel May is set to star opposite Jurnee Smollett in the thriller Sunflower, which Misha Green is directing for Lionsgate, in her feature debut.

In the film, which the studio is fast-tracking for production, two women struggle to escape from a deranged college professor who holds them hostage on a remote sunflower farm.

Green wrote the script and will produce alongside Craig Flores, with Meredith Wieck and Aaron Edmonds overseeing the project for Lionsgate. The deal was negotiated for the studio by Dan Freedman.

Best known for her role as Elsa Dutton in Paramount+’s Yellowstone prequel series 1883 created by Taylor Sheridan, May currently reprises the part as narrator of Sheridan’s follow-up Western drama 1923, which was renewed for a second season earlier this year. The actress otherwise best known for starring opposite Paris Berelc in the Netflix sitcom Alexa & Katie has also previously been seen in a recurring role on CBS’ Young Sheldon. Her film credits include the Prime Video rom-com I Want You Back with Jenny Slate and Charlie Day, as well as such indies as The Moon & Back, Run Hide Fight and Let’s Scare Julie.

Also coming up for May is the indie thriller The Smack, in which she stars opposite Casey Affleck, Marisa Tomei, Kathy Bates and Alan Arkin. The actress is represented by Gersh, Coronel Group, and Felker Toczek Suddleson.